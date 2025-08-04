Tata Motors CFO P.B. Balaji to take over as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury vehicle division of Tata Motors, has announced the appointment of P.B. Balaji as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2025. He will succeed current CEO Adrian Mardell, who is set to retire after a 32-year tenure with the company, including three impactful years at the helm.

Balaji, currently serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Motors, has played a pivotal role in the group’s ongoing transformation efforts. His deep involvement with JLR’s leadership over recent years and a strong understanding of the company’s strategic direction positioned him as the natural choice for the top job. His appointment comes after a formal, board-led succession planning process.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata Sons, expressed gratitude to Mardell and confidence in Balaji’s leadership. “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO. He has been associated with the company for many years and is familiar with the strategy. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to Reimagine JLR,” he said.

Under Mardell’s leadership, JLR made significant strides in its "Reimagine" strategy—a roadmap centered on electrification, profitability, and the elevation of its premium brands. Reflecting on his journey, Mardell said, “These three years have been a great privilege. Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR’s position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change. I wish Balaji every success in his new role.”

Balaji, an alumnus of IIT Chennai and IIM Kolkata, brings over three decades of global experience in the automotive and FMCG sectors, having worked in Singapore, London, Switzerland, and Mumbai. Speaking on his new role, he said, “It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past eight years, I have grown to know and love JLR and its iconic global brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights.”