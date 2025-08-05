IndusInd Bank appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
IndusInd bank has announced the appointment of Rajiv Anand as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval.
The bank's Board of Directors confirmed the decision during a meeting on August 4, 2025. Anand will officially assume office on August 28, 2025, for a three-year term ending on August 24, 2028.
The leadership transition comes after the resignation of former CEO Sumanth Kathpalia on April 29, 2025. His departure was followed by that of Deputy CEO Arun Khurana.
Anand, 59, recently retired as Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank on August 3, 2025, after completing his third term on the board. He was reportedly among the three shortlisted candidates for the top job at IndusInd Bank, alongside Rahul Shukla and Anup Saha, according to media reports.
A chartered accountant by profession, Anand brings over 35 years of experience in asset management, retail banking, and wholesale banking.
He joined Axis Group in 2009 as the founding Managing Director of Axis Asset Management Co., later moving to Axis Bank in 2013 as President of Retail Banking.
In 2018, he took over leadership of the bank’s wholesale banking division, cementing his reputation as a versatile and strategic leader in the financial sector.