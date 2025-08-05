Deepika Padukone’s THIS Instagram reel becomes one of the most watched in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone is the heartthrob of millions in India. She has embraced motherhood in the recent past and is also acing her professional game. She happens to be one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram.
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has just added another jaw-dropping milestone to her already stacked list of achievements. Her recent Instagram reel—a paid partnership with a global hotel chain—has reportedly crossed a staggering 1.9 billion views, making it one of the most-watched reels on the platform globally.
What’s even more astonishing? The reel is essentially a property promotion ad, shared just eight weeks ago. Fans and followers have been flooding the comments section in disbelief, calling it a moment of “Instagram history.”
“Most-watched Instagram reel in the world!? Queen for a reason!” wrote one fan, while another gasped, “1.9 billion what!!?!?!?!?? First time I’ve seen billion views.”
The buzz hasn’t slowed down, with several comments calling it the first-ever reel to near the 2 billion view mark, and one user summing it up best - “If Deepika’s ad can go this viral, just think how iconic she really is.”
This record-shattering digital moment comes hot on the heels of another major accolade. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Deepika will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, making her the first Indian actress to receive the distinction. She joins a star-studded Class of 2026 that includes Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.
From film festivals to international brand campaigns, Deepika Padukone has steadily carved out her place as a global pop culture icon. With a star in Hollywood and a record-breaking moment on Instagram, it’s clear—Deepika isn't just making history; she is the moment.