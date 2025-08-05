Amazon cuts more than 100 jobs in Wondery overhaul amid major audio division restructuring

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon.com is overhauling its Wondery podcast studio, shifting shows such as Business Wars to its audio platform Audible, while consolidating creator-led content into a new unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The restructuring will result in about 110 layoffs, though many employees will transition to other roles within Amazon, the company confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday, the report added.
Wondery CEO Jen Sargent will also depart following a transition period.
The move comes amid intensifying competition, rising production costs, and the growing dominance of creator-led video podcasts in the streaming space.
Amazon acquired Wondery in 2021, and since then the studio's podcast revenue has quadrupled, driven by expansion into video and creator-focused content.
Under the new structure, Wondery's narrative podcast division - home to hits like Dr. Death and American Scandal - along with the Wondery+ subscription service, will be integrated into Audible.
Meanwhile, the creator-focused podcast team, responsible for shows such as Mind the Game, New Heights, and Amrchair Expert, will join Amazon's new Creator Services group within the Talent Services division. This team will continue operating under the Wondery brand while focusing on helping creators monetize their work across multiple channels, the report added.
Bloomberg News first reported on the Wondery reorganization.