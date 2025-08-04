Who is Karishma Kotak? The British-Indian model-turned-actor behind the viral WCL proposal

ADVERTISEMENT
In an unexpected twist that had nothing to do with cricket score or match highlights, British-Indian model, actor, and television host Karishma Kotak found herself in the middle of a viral moment during the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) at Edgbaston.
While on-air discussing the match, WCL co-owner Harshit Tomar surprised everyone - including Karishma herself - by proposing to her live on television.
With cameras rolling, Tomar casually said, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you," catching the presenter off guard and sending social media in to a frenzy. The unexpected proposal instantly went viral, with viewers expressing everything from shock to admiration.
Who is Karishma Kotak?
Born in London, Karishma began her modelling career at just 16 years old, eventually becoming a prominent face in both fashion and entertainment.
She rose to national fame in India after participating in Bigg Boss Season 6, gaining recognition for her charm and poise. Her transition from reality TV to sports broadcasting was a turning point in her career.
She made waves in the cricketing world as a host of Extraaa Innings during IPL Season 6, where her confident demeanour and passion for the sport made her a fan favourite. Reflecting on her journey into sports presenting, Karishma once told ETimes, “Mandira [Bedi] truly paved the way... I never planned to be a sports presenter, it just sort of found me. But I think when passion meets preparation, the universe aligns.”
Beyond TV, Kotak has also acted in multiple regional film industries. She starred opposite South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi in Shankar Dada Zindabad, shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Freaky Ali, and appeared alongside Gippy Grewal in the Punjabi film Kaptaan.