Digital crushes the old guard! India’s Rs 1 lakh cr ad market tilts sharply online: CRISIL

India's advertising playbook is undergoing a seismic rewrite. According to Crisil Ratings, the country’s ad market surged past the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in FY25, riding a steady 6–7% CAGR over the past five years. But the real headline lies beneath the surface, digital has decisively overtaken traditional media, claiming nearly 46% of total ad spends, up from just 24% in FY20.
This digital acceleration is not a trend, it’s a tipping point.
Television and print, once dominant, are ceding ground rapidly. Traditional media’s share has plummeted from 65% in FY20 to about 47% last fiscal. The bleeding continues in FY26, with digital expected to grow by 9–11% even as traditional platforms flatline.
TV’s twin assault, a viewer exodus to OTT platforms and subscriber churn towards fiber-based broadband—has left broadcasters vulnerable. As per the report, DTH alone lost over 10 million subscribers between 2020 and 2024.
Print, too, is reeling. Stagnant circulation and a sharp pivot to mobile news apps have eroded both readership and advertiser trust, with total readership slipping 500 basis points over five years.
According to Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Market Intelligence, FMCG brands now dedicate 55–60% of their media budgets to digital—double their FY20 share.
The report suggests that digital platforms enable precision targeting, micro-market penetration, and data-driven decisions. Paired with creator-led content and platform-native storytelling, they offer relatability and ROI that traditional formats struggle to match.
Even legacy players are waking up. From newspapers launching podcasts to TV channels exploring YouTube-first programming, the shift isn’t just visible—it’s vital.
