Lamborghini Aventador catches fire on busy Bengaluru road, viral video sparks concern

Bengaluru witnessed a dramatic scene on Sunday, August 3, as a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 10 crore suddenly went up in flames on a public road.
The incident, captured in a now-viral Instagram video, shows the luxury sports car halting unexpectedly before fire bursts out from its rear engine - all without any visible crash or collision.
Eyewitnesses acted swiftly, rushing in with buckets of water to douse the flames before they could spread further. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
According to reports, the vehicle is owned by social media influencer Sanjeev, better known by his Instagram handle 'Nimma Mane Maga Sanju.' The Bengaluru-based influencer boasts over 2 lakh followers and is widely recognized for showcasing his luxury lifestyle and a fleet of high-end cars. He is also known for his unique persona as a farmer who wears extravagant gold jewellery.
While initial speculation suggested that the Lamborghini might have been completely destroyed, Sanjeev took to social media to clarify that the damage was minor and that he escaped unscathed. “The situation is under control. The car is safe and there’s no major damage,” he assured followers.
The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with users expressing alarm and curiosity. “Bro, on Saturday I saw your car near Lavelle Road,” commented one user. Another observed, “Battery, why disconnected? Saved, maybe." A third speculated, “Same car Veerendra Heggade took on a drive?”
This is not the first time a high-end Lamborghini has caught fire in India.
In December last year, a Lamborghini Revuelto - also valued at around ₹10 crore - caught fire on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. That incident prompted concerns from business tycoon and car collector Gautam Singhania, who questioned the safety standards of these supercars.