WPP Media names Sairam Ranganathan as Head of Commerce in India

WPP Media has announced the appointment of Sairam Ranganathan as the new Head of Commerce for its India operations, signaling a renewed push into one of the world’s most dynamic and digitally evolving markets.
Ranganathan, a seasoned WPP executive with more than two decades of experience, previously served as Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker India, one of the media group’s key agencies. He brings to the role deep expertise in digital transformation, client strategy and team leadership, having worked with major brands across sectors ranging from consumer goods to technology.
His elevation comes at a time when commerce and performance marketing are becoming central pillars of WPP Media’s global strategy, with India emerging as a critical growth driver in the region.
Ranganathan's client-first mindset and business acumen make him well-positioned to lead the company's commerce ambitions in India, WPP Media said.
Ranganathan succeeds Atique Kazi, who exits the company after a 12-year tenure that helped shape WPP Media’s digital and performance offerings. "During his time at the company, Atique was key in developing digital, commerce and performance marketing efforts at WPP Media, and we thank him for his incredible contributions," WPP Media said.
The leadership transition reflects WPP Media’s broader focus on building commerce capabilities in high-growth markets. With digital-first consumer behavior on the rise and brands leaning into shoppable media and omnichannel performance, India’s booming e-commerce landscape presents significant opportunities for the advertising and marketing conglomerate.