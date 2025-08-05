Sundar Pichai urges Google staff to ‘accomplish more’ as AI disruption reshapes tech landscape

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid a bleak outlook for the global IT sector, marked by widespread layoffs triggered by the rapid adoption of AI tools and preparations for continued economic uncertainty, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has issued a pointed directive to employees for 2025: “I think we have to accomplish more.”
The message, delivered during an internal town hall and reiterated in a company-wide memo, emphasises a renewed focus on productivity, innovation and corporate responsibility across Google’s global operations.
Pichai’s appeal comes at a critical juncture for both Google and its parent company Alphabet. The technology industry is facing intensifying competition in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and cloud services, while simultaneously navigating economic headwinds that have led major firms to restructure their human workforces.
“The world is looking to Google for leadership and responsible innovation,” Pichai wrote in his note to staff. He urged employees to push the boundaries of their own performance, work more intelligently, and raise the bar on what success looks like in their roles.
Looking forward, Google is set to invest more aggressively in priority areas. These include what the company refers to as “big bets” on artificial intelligence, breakthrough climate technologies, and the evolution of next-generation search capabilities. Pichai also called for faster execution, stating that ideas must be brought to life more swiftly than before.
He further emphasised the need to optimise internal workflows, cut back on duplication, and maximise team output. As part of this, projects will be reviewed to ensure alignment with Google’s overarching strategic objectives.
Brian Saluzzo, Vice President for Core Development and Product Management, reinforced this direction by outlining the company’s efforts to equip software engineers with enhanced tools that will make the workforce more AI-literate.
“We feel the urgency to really quickly and urgently get AI into more of the coding workflows to address top needs so you see a much more rapid increase in velocity,” Saluzzo said, reflecting Google’s drive to accelerate product development through AI.
To support this goal, Saluzzo pointed to a curated suite of AI products designed for internal use. A central feature of this initiative is an internal platform dubbed “AI Savvy Google”, which consolidates a range of resources for employees. These include specialised courses, practical toolkits, and interactive learning sessions—aimed at enabling teams to work faster and more effectively with artificial intelligence.