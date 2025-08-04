Boult rebrands as ‘GOBOULT’ to fuel premium play, targets Rs 1000cr revenue this year

Boult, one of India’s fastest-growing wearables brands, is shedding its old skin as it embarks on an ambitious reinvention. The company announced on Monday that it will now be known as GOBOULT, a rebranding move that includes a new name, logo, and a shift in business strategy aimed at scaling up both in India and abroad.

The change follows a strong fiscal year, with the company reporting ₹800 crore in revenue for FY25 — nearly double its revenue over the past two years. Co-founders Varun and Tarun Gupta say the company is now targeting ₹1,000 crore in FY26, backed by new investments in technology, design, and retail expansion.

“Boult has always been more than a brand to me; it started as a passion project, something I built from scratch with heart, hustle, and belief and with GOBOULT, it’s not just a new name; it’s a personal milestone,” said Varun Gupta, Co-founder of GOBOULT. “GOBOULT is a brand that aligns with and is prepared for the pace and personality of the next generation.”

The word “Go,” the company said, symbolizes a mindset rooted in speed, ambition, and transformation — characteristics it hopes to infuse across product lines and business operations. The new logo, featuring a screwhead and an arrow, represents “inner strength, innovation, and precision” alongside forward momentum and technological ambition.

GOBOULT plans to move up the value chain, targeting the ₹2,000+ average selling price (ASP) segment with a focus on premium wearables, fashion-forward audio gear, and tech-centric personal devices. That push into premium will be supported by a ₹25 crore investment into R&D and product innovation, particularly around AI-first hardware and software integration.

The company is also executing an aggressive retail expansion, growing from 3,000 to more than 30,000 stores — including general trade, modern retail, and experiential formats — over the next 18 months. GOBOULT expects this push to dramatically reshape its revenue mix as offline channels become a core driver.

“We are coordinating to ensure that all touchpoints of our business deliver a premium experience, including the retail floor, packaging, and product,” said Tarun Gupta, Co-founder. “Our expanded retail presence, robust product pipeline, and global expansion strategy position GOBOULT for its next growth chapter as we build toward our ₹2,000 crore vision by 2030.”

Global expansion is also on the roadmap. The company is preparing to enter markets in the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, and East Asia by next year. GOBOULT's revamped identity was designed with international appeal in mind, aiming to position itself as an Indian-born tech brand for a global audience.

As part of its broader brand repositioning, GOBOULT is exploring tech-pop culture partnerships and limited-edition design collaborations — a trend initiated by a recent co-branded launch with Mustang. These ventures are not only intended to connect with Gen Z consumers but also to lay the groundwork for what the company hints could be a future IPO.