OpenAI introduces new features to combat emotional dependence on ChatGPT

OpenAI is rolling out new "gentle reminders" in ChatGPT to help users manage their time and encourage breaks. This initiative is part of the company's philosophy that the AI's success is measured by how efficiently it helps users complete tasks, not by how long they stay engaged.
In a statement, OpenAI clarified its goal: "Our goal isn’t to hold your attention, but to help you use it well." This echoes a broader effort to ensure the AI promotes a healthy balance between digital and real life.
Beyond managing screen time, OpenAI is also refining how ChatGPT handles sensitive, high-stakes topics. For personal dilemmas, such as relationship advice, the AI will shift from offering direct solutions to helping users thoughtfully consider the pros and cons of their situation.
Furthermore, the model is being enhanced to better identify signs of emotional distress. Instead of amplifying harmful thoughts or emotional dependencies, ChatGPT will guide users toward evidence-based resources.
To support these changes, OpenAI has partnered with over 90 physicians globally to develop detailed rubrics for complex conversations. The company is also collaborating with human-computer interaction researchers and forming an advisory group of experts in mental health, youth development, and AI-human interaction to guide future safety measures.