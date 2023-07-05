JioCinema to stream India's tour of West Indies in 11 languages

Viacom18's streaming service, JioCinema, will stream the India tour of the West Indies in 11 languages. The West Indies series kicks off on July 12 with two Tests, which will be followed by ODIs and T20Is.

JioCinema, which has established itself as a prominent streaming platform after a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season, will stream the matches for free for fans.

The bilateral all-format tour is of utmost importance, particularly with the start of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the upcoming ODI World Cup. As part of the streaming, fans will also have their questions answered about the ideal squad lineup and batting order for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

JioCinema will provide fans with live coverage of India's Caribbean tour, offering viewers an action-packed match experience based on their viewing preferences. The multilingual watching experience is expected to boost engagement, reach, and viewership.