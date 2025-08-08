The International Advertising Association inducts Prasoon Joshi into prestigious Hall of Fame

Prasoon Joshi, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, has been inducted into the International Advertising Association (IAA) Hall of Fame, joining an elite global roster of industry pioneers who have shaped the future of marketing and communications.

The IAA Hall of Fame, established to celebrate trailblazers who have advanced the advertising profession and inspired generations, selects inductees through a rigorous global evaluation process.

Also Read: Prasoon Joshi and Nikhil Sharma on how a chewing gum brand rekindled the love for imaginative advertising

Honourees are chosen for lifetime achievements and transformative influence in marketing communications, both regionally and internationally.

Joshi's induction recognizes his extraordinary contributions as an industry leader, cultural commentator, and advocate of purposeful storytelling in India and beyond. The IAA Leadership Awards Hall of Fame cited his exceptional, multifaceted body of work spanning advertising, film, music, and public service; his visionary campaigns that merge creativity, culture, and emotion; his impact on Indian cinema and storytelling with poetic depth; and his leadership as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

His championing of social causes and ability to inspire change within the industry were also key factors.

Known for his sensitivity to social issues and his talent for elevating brands through human insight, Joshi has led McCann Worldgroup India to become one of the country’s most creatively awarded agencies.

Under his leadership, the agency has secured honours at Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, and The One Show, while consistently topping effectiveness rankings. His portfolio includes iconic campaigns for Air India, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, Mastercard, Nestlé, J&J, Reckitt, Microsoft, and Dabur, as well as landmark national initiatives like polio eradication drives, malnutrition awareness campaigns, and the Clean India Mission.

His celebrated ‘HappyDent Palace’ film was named one of the ‘Top 20 Campaigns of the 21st Century’ by The Gunn Report.

Reacting to the honour, Joshi said: "Being inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame is a privilege and affirms what I have always believed: communication and creativity are not mere marketing tools – they are forces that shape perspectives and inspire thought. Advertising, in particular, both mirrors, and shapes popular culture. To be recognised alongside those who have defined the spirit of our industry is an honour and reminder of the responsibility to keep pushing the boundaries of ideas and impact. My thanks to the IAA and to the collaborators who have been part of this journey."