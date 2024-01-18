Kit Kat asks AI to take a break in its latest campaign

In their latest ad, "Have A(I) Break," Kit Kat advocates for artificial intelligence (AI) and asks the audience to give it a break. The commercial, which is presently running in Canada is available on the Nestle Canada YouTube page. It was put together in association with Toronto agency, Courage, highlighting the advantages of letting AI engines take breaks in light of a Google study. The study claims that users can obtain better and more accurate results by giving AI a break.

In the commercial, it is presented through a visual narrative, that we ask AI questions every day and it generates AI-generated results based on the inputs. Then the scene cuts to asking AI to have a break. It is revealed that the engine with a break demonstrated 60-70 percent accuracy, while its uninterrupted counterpart demonstrated 30 percent accuracy.

After more than 65 years of advocating for breaks, KitKat has now fully and funnily embraced the idea, allowing generative AI to take the lead in its recent campaign through Wunderman Thompson. Using AI prompts and generic briefs, such as targeting Gen Z, gamers, and current trends, advertising content is generated for the campaign. The strategy tried to inject some humor into AI's application in advertising, even though the outcomes weren't flawless. The company emphasizes the effort and joys of experimenting with AI while acknowledging its changing influence on the sector.