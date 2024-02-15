comScore

Nielsen expands YouTube CTV ads measurement in 11 countries; India included

The addition of YouTube CTV into Nielsen ONE Ads internationally gives advertisers and agencies a comprehensive view of campaigns across multiple platforms.

The agreement between Nielsen and Google will integrate YouTube CTV measurement, inclusive of co-viewing, into Nielsen ONE Ads to measure audiences in markets including Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the UK. (Representative Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, will expand its Connected TV (CTV) measurement of YouTube ads into 11 global markets. The agreement between Nielsen and Google will integrate YouTube CTV measurement, inclusive of co-viewing, into Nielsen ONE Ads to measure audiences in markets including Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the UK. This builds on the recent announcement of Nielsen ONE’s global roll out.

Nielsen ONE Ads is the company’s cross-platform campaign measurement product suite which provides deduplicated audience reach and frequency metrics. The addition of YouTube CTV into Nielsen ONE Ads internationally gives advertisers and agencies a comprehensive view of campaigns across multiple platforms. It also allows buyers to better understand reach, manage frequency and verify the audience of their buys on YouTube with greater comparability than ever before.

“The expansion of our measurement of YouTube CTV ads in 11 countries is a major step forward in our Nielsen ONE global roll out,” said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer for Nielsen Audience Measurement. “Agencies and advertisers need comprehensive, consistent, deduplicated measurement of audiences globally, and Nielsen is uniquely positioned to provide that. We are proud to partner with Google to enable YouTube CTV measurement within Nielsen ONE. This is another major milestone on our path to deliver true cross-platform measurement.”

“The way people watch video has changed, and advertisers are calling for comprehensive cross-media measurement across screens,” said Kate Alessi, Managing Director, Global Product Solutions, YouTube. “This expansion allows advertisers and agencies in 11 additional markets to compare YouTube’s reach across devices with TV, providing a more complete picture of ad spend and the deduplicated audiences they’re reaching.”


