Arvind Fashions MD & CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi steps down

Shailesh Chaturvedi, who led Arvind Fashions as Managing Director & CEO and as Member of the Committees of Board of Directors has stepped down from his position due to personal reasons.

Chaturvedi successfully led several of Arvind Fashions' brands over the last 15 years. He joined the company in 2006 to lead Tommy Hilfiger JV.

Over the past 15 years, he has made Tommy one of the most admired and aspirational brands in the country. He also took over the Calvin Klein brand in FY18 and has scripted a strong turnaround of the business. He also took over the Arrow business in FY19 and is currently working on a plan to energise and reinvigorate the franchise.

Chaturvedi is a leader in the apparel space with a total career that spans 28 years in leadership roles in Madura coats, UCB and then Arvind.

In July, Amisha Jain, who led Levi Strauss & Co as managing director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Non EU, was named as the MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions, effective from August 13. Jain will succeed Shailesh Chaturvedi, who will work closely with her to ensure a smooth transition.

Chaturvedi was appointed as the MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions in 2021, where he replaced J Suresh, who stepped down owing to his retirement.