boAt elevates Gaurav Nayyar to CEO

Imagine Marketing Limited (IML) brand owner of the mark "boAt", India’s audio & wearables brand, co-founded by Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta, announced that the Board of Directors has approved the elevation of Gaurav Nayyar to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Nayyar has served as boAt’s Chief Operating Officer for the past three years and brings more than two decades of strategic and operational experience, including eight years at Bain & Company where he was a Partner, prior to joining boAt.

As part of the transition, Co-Founder Sameer Mehta will assume the role of Executive Director, focused on driving long-term strategy while supporting Nayyar’s leadership as he takes on his new responsibilities, and Co-Founder Aman Gupta will continue his close association and contributions with boAt as a Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Nayyar stated, “I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading boAt into its next chapter. Having worked closely with Sameer and Aman over the years, I know first-hand the extraordinary foundation they have built. Sameer has done an exceptional job over the past few years as CEO strengthening our core, building product adjacencies and setting up our India manufacturing footprint, and Aman has been instrumental in his role as CMO in shaping our marketing prowess and brand positioning and ethos from the outset. I look forward to driving boAt’s next chapter with their support, as we further build on our various growth vectors and deliver enduring value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Mehta said, “This transition reflects the natural evolution of boAt as we further professionalize and position ourselves for the opportunities ahead. It has been a privilege to build this company alongside Aman, whose vision and creativity has helped establish the brand and culture that define us today. Together, we are immensely proud of what has been created. Gaurav has shown exceptional leadership and execution, making him the right person for the CEO role going forward. I look forward to supporting him strategically in his new role, in my capacity as Executive Director, while continuing to drive the strategic vision that can push the boundaries of what an Indian consumer tech brand can achieve.”