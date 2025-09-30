Flipkart appoints Kushagra Dwivedi as Director of Flipkart Ads

ADVERTISEMENT
Flipkart has announced the appointment of Kushagra Dwivedi as Director of Flipkart Ads, where he will lead the consumer packaged goods (CPG) charter across three key marketplaces – BGM Flipkart National, Flipkart Grocery and Flipkart Minutes.
Dwivedi’s elevation follows a successful two-year stint as Associate Director at Flipkart Ads, during which he is credited with doubling revenue. His promotion underscores Flipkart’s continued investment in scaling its advertising business as a critical growth driver within India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem.
Prior to joining Flipkart in 2023, Dwivedi held leadership roles across the consumer internet and telecom sectors. At Apollo 24|7, he served as Category Head for Doctor Consultation, and before that, was Director Category for Personal Care at Blinkit. His longest tenure was with Airtel, where he spent over six years in diverse roles, including Head of D2C Marketing and National Acquisitions Head for Homes Broadband.
Dwivedi also worked as an Area Sales Manager with AppsDaily Solutions before moving into product management roles at Airtel’s Kerala circle, handling both prepaid and postpaid categories.
Academically, he is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur (B.Tech, Materials Engineering) and the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon (MBA, Marketing). He also completed the Future Leaders Programme at IIM Ahmedabad.
Read More: GSK's CEO Dame Emma Walsmey to step down