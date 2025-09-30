Acko Life's Sandip Goenka steps down as MD and CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Sandip Goenka, Chief Executive Officer of Acko Life Insurance, has resigned from his role, Moneycontrol reported.
Goenka has resigned less than a year after taking charge on 15 October 2024, though the exact date of his resignation has not been disclosed. Storyboard18 could not independently verify the information.
Before joining Acko, Goenka was Chief Financial Officer at Exide Life Insurance. Previously, he worked at Tata AIA and EY.
The new age insurance firm clocked Rs 2,000 crore revenue mark in fiscal year 2024, and reduced its losses by 9% to Rs 700 crore in the same period.
Acko narrowed it's losses to Rs 670 crore in FY24 from Rs 738.5 crore in FY25, while, the revenue surged to Rs 2,016 crore--19.8 year-on-year rise.
The company's total expenses increased to Rs 2,830 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 2,535 crore in FY23. Advertising and promotional costs stood at Rs 563 crore in FY24.