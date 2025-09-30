TRAI floats consultation on fresh IMT spectrum auction, eyes 6G ready roadmap

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Consultation Paper on the auction of radio frequency spectrum across multiple frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), including those earmarked for 5G and future 6G use. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through a reference dated May 15, 2025, has requested TRAI’s recommendations on the modalities of the next spectrum auction.

TRAI has been asked to provide inputs on the reserve price, band plan, block size, and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned across existing bands such as 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz.

In addition, TRAI has been tasked with examining the possibility and timing of auctions for newly identified upper 6 GHz spectrum in the 6425–6725 MHz and 7025–7125 MHz ranges, which have been standardized internationally for IMT use. The regulator has also been directed to revisit its earlier stance on the 600 MHz band, which had failed to attract bidders in the 2022 auction due to an underdeveloped equipment ecosystem

DoT has further requested TRAI to recommend a band plan for 67 MHz spectrum in the 1427–1518 MHz range, while ensuring that a contiguous 24 MHz block is allocated to government users.

The consultation paper titled 'Auction of Radio Frequency Spectrum in the Frequency Bands Identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)' takes into account India’s recent auction history. In July–August 2022, 72,098 MHz of spectrum worth ₹4.31 lakh crore at reserve prices was put to auction, of which 71% (51,236 MHz) was sold for ₹1.50 lakh crore.

However, the subsequent auction in June 2024 saw limited industry response, with only 141.40 MHz spectrum sold for ₹11,340.79 crore out of a total 10,522.35 MHz put on the block. Notably, bands such as 600 MHz and 3300 MHz, despite being reserved for IMT, remained unsold in the 2022 and 2024 auctions, leaving significant inventory available for re-auction.

TRAI has also highlighted international developments, including the growing momentum for allocating the upper 6 GHz band for mobile services. Countries such as Hong Kong, the UAE, Sri Lanka, and Brazil have already moved towards IMT adoption in this band. India’s DoT, meanwhile, has de-licensed the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz) for unlicensed low-power Wi-Fi applications and is considering dedicated licensing rules.

The paper examines key issues including:

Whether all available spectrum in existing bands should be auctioned or staggered to avoid oversupply.

The design of band plans and block sizes for existing and new bands.

The timing of 6 GHz band auctions considering ecosystem readiness.

Payment terms, moratorium periods, and installment structures for deferred payments