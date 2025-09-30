Festive season fab or fad?: Swiggy gamifies Durga Puja. Here’s how it works

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy has rolled out a series of campaigns on its app for Durga Puja in Kolkata, combining cultural experiences with contests and gamified features.
The main initiative, ShresthoPujo 2.0, allows users to vote for their favourite pandals through the Swiggy app. Each pandal’s profile includes photos and information on its history and rituals. BigFM is the official radio partner, and winning pandals will be awarded on October 2 with cash prizes of up to ₹8 lakh.
Swiggy has also introduced Pujo’r Megastar, an in-app activity where users can complete daily festive tasks such as ordering food, voting for pandals and taking part in quizzes. Rewards include Swiggy One Black memberships, MakeMyTrip coupons and ITC Hotel vouchers.
Additionally, Swiggy has partnered with seven Kolkata pandals to launch a Bhog Box, priced at ₹21. Around 6,000 boxes have been prepared with flowers from rituals, sindoor, a clay idol of Ma Durga and dishes such as aloo bhaja, labra curry, kichuri, luchi, polao and payesh.