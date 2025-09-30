Tech roles contribute 48% to active jobs in October, below pre-2024 levels: Xpheno

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s tech sector continued to face muted hiring activity for the fourth consecutive month in October 2025, according to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno.
While demand in technology roles has softened, non-tech cohorts have steadily gained ground. The report noted that the non-tech sector first overtook tech in October 2022, contributing 53% of overall active jobs, while tech’s share slipped to 47%. Since April 2024, tech hiring has consistently stayed below the 50% mark, with its current contribution at 48%.
The report also highlighted a “freshness index” of 43% for tech openings in October 2025, meaning less than half of postings were new or refreshed within the past two weeks. This compared with 37% in September 2025 and 45% during the same period last year.
Full-time roles remain dominant, with 84,000 openings accounting for 80% of total demand—a 2% rise month-on-month. However, other forms of engagement, including contract, part-time, and internships, registered year-on-year declines between 14% and 25%.
Mid-senior level roles represented the largest share of active postings at 54%, with a 4% increase from September. Associated functions such as tech business development, sales, project management, and marketing either held steady or saw marginal gains. Tech BD, sales and marketing functions posted a 9% month-on-month rise and 3% year-on-year growth.
In terms of workplace models, work-from-office (WFO) openings made up 72% of total tech postings, up 4% month-on-month but down 13% year-on-year. Remote roles slipped 7% compared to September, while hybrid openings gained 7%.