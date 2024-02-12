Shyam Steel appoints actor Ravi Kishan as brand ambassador

Shyam Steel, a producer and manufacturer of TMT Bars, announces the appointment of Indian actor, politician, and film producer Ravi Kishan as their brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration is specially designed to strengthen Shyam Steel's presence in the Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh markets.

Lalit Beriwala, director of Shyam Steel Industries stated, "Ravi Kishan brings a unique blend of charisma and credibility to our brand. His immense popularity in the region, coupled with his versatile presence in Indian cinema and politics, makes him the perfect choice to represent Shyam Steel in these key markets."

Kishan, currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, shared his thoughts on the association, saying, "I am thrilled to be associated with Shyam Steel, a brand that shares my commitment to excellence and growth. Together, we look forward to contributing to the development of these vibrant markets and furthering Shyam Steel's legacy as a leader in the steel industry."

Shyam Steel recently announced that its turnover has reached ₹6,000 crores, and the company is poised for further growth with a target of ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 crores over the next two to three years. As part of their recent expansion initiatives, they commissioned a new capacity at the Mejia plant, increasing their integrated steel capacity from 0.65 million tons to 1 million tons.

The company's ambitious expansion plans also include the acquisition of 600 acres of land in Purulia, Raghunathpur block, for a new greenfield project. This project, a 0.35-million-ton integrated steel facility, is expected to significantly contribute to Shyam Steel's goal of achieving a turnover of ₹10,000 crores. The company is dedicated to play a pivotal role in achieving the target of 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030-31, contributing to India's transformation into a self-reliant $5-trillion economy.

Shyam Steel is expanding on all fronts, from broadening its distribution networks to increasing its production capacity from 0.65 million tons to 1.35 million tons. The company is committed to playing a pivotal role in India's growth story, and its association with Ravi Kishan reflects their shared values of excellences and progress.