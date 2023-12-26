Sunil Chhetri teams up with Acer India for a new gaming campaign

Acer India collaborates with football legend Sunil Chhetri for a new gaming campaign, "Score with Sunil." This contest invites gamers to dive into the world of football through a gaming experience available on the Google Play Store.

Gamers can download and install the game or play as Sunil Chhetri in any football game featuring Bangalore FC or Team India. They can exhibit their skills in penalty shootouts, competing to score as many goals as possible within a set time frame. Participants are encouraged to record their gameplay and share it on their Instagram stories, tagging Acer India and using the hashtags #AcerScoreWithSunil and #AcerIndiaContest. Acer gaming laptop, accessories, and merchandise are up for grabs.