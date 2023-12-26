comScore

Quantum Brief

Sunil Chhetri teams up with Acer India for a new gaming campaign

Participants are encouraged to record their gameplay and share it on their Instagram stories, tagging Acer India and using the hashtags #AcerScoreWithSunil and #AcerIndiaContest.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2023 9:29 AM
Sunil Chhetri teams up with Acer India for a new gaming campaign
The Acer contest invites gamers to dive into the world of football through a gaming experience available on the Google Play Store.

Acer India collaborates with football legend Sunil Chhetri for a new gaming campaign, "Score with Sunil." This contest invites gamers to dive into the world of football through a gaming experience available on the Google Play Store.

Gamers can download and install the game or play as Sunil Chhetri in any football game featuring Bangalore FC or Team India. They can exhibit their skills in penalty shootouts, competing to score as many goals as possible within a set time frame. Participants are encouraged to record their gameplay and share it on their Instagram stories, tagging Acer India and using the hashtags #AcerScoreWithSunil and #AcerIndiaContest. Acer gaming laptop, accessories, and merchandise are up for grabs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing, Acer India, said "We are excited about the collaboration with India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri for the 'Score with Sunil” contest. This initiative offers a fun gaming experience for football enthusiasts and reflects our dedication to connecting with our audience through innovative methods. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the gaming community's enthusiasm and skills showcased in this thrilling contest.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 26, 2023 9:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola renews its partnership with ICC until 2031

Coca-Cola renews its partnership with ICC until 2031

Quantum Brief

Google announces 30000 layoffs from ad sales division post new AI innovation

Google announces 30000 layoffs from ad sales division post new AI innovation

Quantum Brief

From camels to Deepika Padukone: Bisleri’s brand ambassadors baffle and amaze

From camels to Deepika Padukone: Bisleri’s brand ambassadors baffle and amaze

Quantum Brief

Telecommunications Bill 2023: Landmark law gets President's assent

Telecommunications Bill 2023: Landmark law gets President's assent

Quantum Brief

Having safeguards is better than having no guardrails: IBM's Arvind Krishna

Having safeguards is better than having no guardrails: IBM's Arvind Krishna

Quantum Brief

Indian brands play it safe when sports personalities take a stand

Indian brands play it safe when sports personalities take a stand

Quantum Brief

Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'

Hyundai Motor India, Red Bull come together for high-speed mountain biking event 'Urban Downhill'