Why is Viswanathan Anand sweating buckets in Subway’s new commercial?

Chess maestro Viswanathan Anand promotes Subway’s new ready-made range of sandwiches, Hotsellers.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 10:59 AM
In the commercial, the Chess maestro is seen sweating buckets while placing an order at a Subway store. (Stills from the ad)

Subway has released an ad featuring five time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand. Anand is seen promoting the brand’s new product, Hotsellers, a ready-made range of sandwiches.

The plot of the spot is quirky and insightful. In the commercial, the Chess maestro is seen sweating buckets while placing an order at a Subway store. As he is asked questions about his preference of fillings, Anand begins to connect their places inside the bread with that of the movements in chess. The confusion of deciding the combination makes him nervous and decides to run away. He hits the glass door of the store and falls flat. The commercial ends with the thought, if a genius like Anand can get intimidated while deciding the perfect Subway combo, anyone could be like him. In comes, Hotsellers.

Earlier this year, Anand was featured in CRED’s content series, The Long Game.


First Published on Jul 11, 2023 10:59 AM

