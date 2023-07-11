Why is Viswanathan Anand sweating buckets in Subway’s new commercial?

The plot of the spot is quirky and insightful. In the commercial, the Chess maestro is seen sweating buckets while placing an order at a Subway store. As he is asked questions about his preference of fillings, Anand begins to connect their places inside the bread with that of the movements in chess. The confusion of deciding the combination makes him nervous and decides to run away. He hits the glass door of the store and falls flat. The commercial ends with the thought, if a genius like Anand can get intimidated while deciding the perfect Subway combo, anyone could be like him. In comes, Hotsellers.