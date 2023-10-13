Yezdi and Jawa launch the 'Yezdi' song, created by Punjabi artist Satinder Sartaaj

The association of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles with pop culture is an aspect of their history and are making a return to pop culture's center-stage in the country. After featuring in the Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’, the Yezdi brand again takes a limelight with a Punjabi song – “Yezdi”, which pays homage to the iconic motorcycle.

Satinder Sartaaj, known for his compositions, has composed this track.

“Travel Diaries” is an album by Satinder Sartaaj, and "Part 1: Musafir" is the beginning of this musical adventure.

Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are known for their retro design, characterized by a vintage and classic look.