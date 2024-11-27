            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • australias-ground-breaking-social-media-age-ban-passes-house-vote-48653

Australia's ground-breaking social media age ban passes House vote

World-first legislation aims to protect children under 16, leaving tech giants facing multi-million dollar penalties for non-compliance.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2024 9:23 AM
Australia's ground-breaking social media age ban passes House vote
The legislation, which targets platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Reddit, and X, imposes stringent penalties of up to 50 million Australian Dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to enforce the age restrictions. (Image source: Unsplash)

Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a landmark bill prohibiting children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, as per reports.

The bill now awaits Senate approval, where it is expected to pass with bipartisan support.

The legislation, which targets platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Reddit, and X, imposes stringent penalties of up to 50 million Australian Dollars ($33 million) for systemic failures to enforce the age restrictions.

Passed with an overwhelming majority of 102 votes to 13, the bill grants platforms a one-year grace period to develop compliance measures before penalties are enforced.

Platforms will also be restricted from requiring government-issued ID for verification, following amendments pushed by opposition lawmakers.

Digital identity verification through government systems has been prohibited, a move intended to address privacy concerns raised during debates.

The bill resonates deeply with advocates like Wayne Holdsworth, a Melbourne resident whose 17-year-old son, Mac, took his own life after falling victim to an online sextortion scam.

Despite the urgency, social media platforms had sought to delay the legislation until at least June next year, coinciding with the release of a government-commissioned evaluation of age verification technologies.

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a social media ban for kids under 16.


Tags
First Published on Nov 27, 2024 9:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features

Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features

Social Media

Diljit Dosanjh turns song lyrics into Coca-Cola gold during the Hyderabad leg of his Dilluminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh turns song lyrics into Coca-Cola gold during the Hyderabad leg of his Dilluminati tour

Social Media

Indie ad agencies in trouble; call for a separate industry body to safeguard their interests

Indie ad agencies in trouble; call for a separate industry body to safeguard their interests

How it Works

From MrBeast to Khaby Lame: how international influencers are taking to India

From MrBeast to Khaby Lame: how international influencers are taking to India

Advertising

World Mental Health Day 2024: Identifying Burnout and Managing Well-being at Workplace

World Mental Health Day 2024: Identifying Burnout and Managing Well-being at Workplace

Social Media

10 best quotes by Suresh Narayanan: Insights on leadership and culture

10 best quotes by Suresh Narayanan: Insights on leadership and culture

Advertising

Celebrating World Tourism Day: A Look Back at Global Tourism Ad Campaigns

Celebrating World Tourism Day: A Look Back at Global Tourism Ad Campaigns