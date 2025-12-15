Havells appoints Manjit Singh Sethi as President-Cables

Havells India on Monday announced the appointment of Manjit Singh Sethi as President – Cables.

Sethi brings over 35 years of experience in the electrical industry, having held senior leadership roles at ABB India (now Hitachi Energy) and KEC International. In his previous roles, he led large transformer and cable businesses, drove profitable growth, and executed renewable EPC expansion strategies.

An electrical engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Sethi holds an M.Tech in Management Studies from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The appointment comes as Havells’ cables business continues to post steady growth. The segment recorded a 12% year-on-year increase in the second quarter of FY26, with revenues rising to Rs 2,028 crore from Rs 1,805 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 1:58 PM