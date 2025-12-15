Returned from Canada, applied to 600 jobs, NRI flags harsh hiring reality in India

The post prompted a range of responses from other users. One individual advised that the job seeker needed to shed what they described as Canadian baggage.

A non-resident Indian who returned to India from Canada two months ago has highlighted the difficulties of navigating the domestic job market, stating that despite applying to more than 600 roles, they have received only four interview calls, according to a Reddit post.

The professional informed users that they came back to India nearly two months ago and have since struggled to secure interviews or employment in the marketing and communications sector. The individual stated that they applied to over 600 positions but managed to land just four interviews, contrasting the experience with Canada, where they said 50 to 100 applications would typically result in 10 to 15 interview calls.

The Redditor further stated that salaries on offer in India for their field were significantly lower than expected. They added that despite having worked at several large companies, this was their first experience applying for jobs in India and they had not anticipated the process to be so challenging. The post concluded with a request for advice on navigating the difficult job market.

The post prompted a range of responses from other users. One individual advised that the job seeker needed to shed what they described as Canadian baggage, stating that foreign education or work experience does not necessarily provide an advantage in India and can sometimes act as a disadvantage if expectations are not adjusted. Another user suggested exploring opportunities in the Gulf region, noting that several professionals in similar fields have secured decent roles there unless there is a strong reason to remain in India.

A third commenter offered encouragement, stating that while the job market is difficult, persistence could eventually lead to good opportunities.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 1:49 PM