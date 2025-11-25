Viral video shows customers climbing ladder to enter SBI branch, watch

A video circulating widely on social media has captured customers and staff climbing a ladder propped against a tractor to enter a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The unusual access route emerged after an anti-encroachment drive allegedly damaged the bank’s main entrance, leaving no proper point of entry.

According to Odisha TV, authorities undertook an extensive anti-encroachment operation from Charampa market to Bhadrak railway station, demolishing various illegal constructions including shops, homes and commercial units. A portion of the SBI branch was also removed during the drive.

SBI, Bhadrak (Odisha).



Anti-encroachment drive demolished the bank branch's staircase.



Customers are measuring ladder which is placed over tractor-trolley to access the bank.



Several questions to ask. But .. leave it! India is not for beginners ???? pic.twitter.com/tvAgpMZCyi — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 25, 2025

Officials reportedly found that the frontal section of the building, including its staircase, had been constructed on encroached land. As a result, the structure was demolished, leaving the branch without a functional entrance. Both the bank and the property owner were said to have been notified about the encroachment in advance, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Following the demolition, the bank is understood to have arranged a ladder placed on a tractor to allow employees and customers to reach the first floor.

However, footage of people struggling to climb into the branch quickly went viral online. The video triggered varied responses on social media. While some users raised questions about infrastructure and accessibility, others responded with humour.

One user wrote on X: “India builds satellites, but at my local bank, I need mountaineering gear to enter. Can someone explain our priorities?”

Others commented, “India not for starters” and “Looks like a burglar-proof bank.”

Another user posted: “Customers are measuring ladder which is placed over tractor trolley to access the bank. Several questions to ask. But… leave it! India is not for beginners.”

