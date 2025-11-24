NYU MBA student responds to Nikhil Kamath’s ‘idiot’ remark, says higher education still matters

Indian tech billionaire and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has drawn significant backlash online after stating that a 25-year-old pursuing an MBA must be “some kind of an idiot”. The remark, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, has been criticised for undermining the value of higher education. Among those responding is 27-year-old Anaheez Patel, currently studying for her MBA at the NYU Stern School of Business.

Patel, who previously worked with Vogue India, posted a video on Instagram addressing Nikhil Kamath’s comment directly. She said it was difficult to understand how someone with substantial influence in India could dismiss the pursuit of advanced education so casually. She explained that while a few individuals may succeed without formal qualifications, the majority see meaningful career progression precisely because of them. She added that not everyone aspired to be a hustler or entrepreneur and that many sought structure, intellectual rigour and the opportunity to build a career with strategic depth rather than relying purely on instinct.

Patel emphasised that certain industries, including consulting, private equity, venture capital and finance, require specific credentials and training that an MBA provides. She countered Kamath’s view by saying that pursuing an MBA at 25 was not a sign of foolishness, asserting instead that those belittling such choices were often revealing their insecurity.

The video has since gone viral, prompting extensive discussion. One commenter said that while some exceptional founders had succeeded without an MBA, the advantages of the qualification could not be dismissed because of a handful of outliers. Another user observed that such statements risked causing harm when taken literally, noting that higher education offered stability and structure for individuals without existing networks, financial privilege or social connections. They added that roles in top consulting firms, private equity and investment banking remain largely inaccessible without an MBA and suggested that selective bias might lead some to assume that everyone has the same opportunities.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 1:21 PM