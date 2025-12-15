Jindal Group enters urban mobility with launch of electric cab service Trevel

The Jindal Group has entered India’s crowded urban mobility market with the launch of Trevel, a chauffeur-driven electric cab service focused on city commutes and airport transfers, marking the conglomerate’s first foray into a segment dominated by Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Trevel has been launched by Sahil Jindal, Managing Director at Jindal Group, and has quietly begun operations in Gurugram over the past month. According to Jindal, the idea for the service emerged from conversations around persistent gaps in the ride-hailing experience offered by existing platforms, particularly around reliability, pricing transparency and service quality.

The service currently operates a fleet of MG Windsor electric vehicles, offering pre-booked city rides and airport transfers. Unlike on-demand ride-hailing platforms, Trevel follows a booking-first, chauffeur-driven model, with fixed pick-up schedules and upfront pricing. Bookings are presently available through the company’s website, with Android and iOS apps expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Trevel is operating on a fleet-led model, with vehicles owned or operated through partners aligned to the company’s operating standards. While the pilot phase has seen just over 50 rides so far, the company maintains that this phase was focused on operational alignment rather than scale. Jindal said Trevel spent nearly six months preparing its fleet, technology stack and service processes ahead of the launch.

The company plans to expand its vehicle portfolio over the coming months, though it has not yet disclosed timelines or city-level rollout plans.

While Trevel positions itself within the electric mobility space, it will inevitably compete with large aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, especially in airport transfers and scheduled rides, categories that have traditionally offered more predictable demand and margins. Unlike aggregator-led platforms, Trevel’s controlled rollout and ownership-led approach suggests a more measured expansion strategy.

The company has indicated that further details on expansion, vehicle additions and platform development will be shared in the coming months. A clearer picture of Trevel’s ambitions is likely to emerge once the service scales beyond its pilot phase and begins operating across more routes and cities.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 3:51 PM