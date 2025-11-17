Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou sells 15 million units, reports Rs 150 crore ARR in first year

ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Ranveer Singh’s protein snacking brand, SuperYou, has reported an annual recurring revenue of Rs 150 crore after completing its first year of operations. The brand sold over 15 million units of its protein wafers and chips during this period, according to CNBC TV18.
“In India, where nutrition often takes a back seat, we’re making everyday choices matter by reimagining how people track their intake and enjoy protein, seamlessly. Because we believe in protein for everyone. From protein snacks to powders, our mission is simple—purposeful, tasty options that fit into your daily life and help celebrate your progress,” said Ranveer Singh, co-founder of SuperYou.
Nikunj Biyani, co-founder, added, “Over the past year, we’ve seen an incredible cultural shift. People want snacks that taste great and make them feel good. In India, where nearly 70% of the population is protein-deficient, our mission has been to make protein exciting, approachable, and a part of daily life, not just gym life.”
As part of its next growth phase, SuperYou plans to invest Rs 40–50 crore in research and development, aiming to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand within the next two to three years.
During its debut year, the brand launched four product categories: Protein Wafers, Multigrain Chips, Mini Protein Wafers, and Fermented Yeast Protein Powders. SuperYou is available across e-commerce, quick-commerce, and retail channels, including more than 4,500 modern and general trade outlets across metro and Tier-2 cities.