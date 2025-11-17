I&B Ministry hikes govt print ad rates | Low confidence in AI skills in India | FIR against Bigg Boss star Ajaz Khan

ADVERTISEMENT
Govt to shorten DPDP Rules' 18-month compliance timeline: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw signals rule amendments to reduce the current 18-month window; consultations underway with industry to fast-track compliance.
Only 30% of Indian workers confident in AI skills despite high usage, says Udemy
While 67% of Indian employees view a college degree as necessary for entry-level work, only 32% of hiring managers prioritize degrees—placing demonstrated skills on equal footing.
FIR lodged against Bigg Boss star Ajaz Khan for sharing fake & objectionable content online
Indore Crime Branch books the actor; his phone seized after allegedly circulating misleading news and highly offensive videos on social media.
I&B Ministry hikes govt print ad rates by 26%; introduces premiums for colour, preferential ad placements
Revised rate structure aims to bolster print publishers with higher B&W base rates and new incentives for colour ads and premium positioning. The rates were last revised by the Ministry in 2019.
Breaking: Delhi HC seeks CCI reply as Madison challenges ‘One-Sided’ competition probe
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to file its response within two weeks to a petition by Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd., marking a key development in the ongoing confrontation between one of India’s largest advertising agencies and the country’s competition watchdog. The matter will now be heard next on December 8.
