Today in AI | OpenAI's payments to Microsoft leaked | Low confidence for AI skills in India

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Leaked papers reveal scale of OpenAI’s payments to Microsoft
Financial scrutiny of OpenAI is deepening following a year marked by intense dealmaking and speculation around a potential IPO. Newly leaked documents, obtained by tech blogger Ed Zitron, offer a clearer look at the company’s financial relationship with Microsoft, detailing revenue flows and substantial compute costs over recent years.
Only 30% of Indian workers confident in AI skills despite high usage, says Udemy
AI-powered skills acceleration platform Udemy has released a new research report, “Ready or Not: The Emerging Gap Between Awareness and Action in AI Transformation,” revealing a significant skills gap among India-based employees. The study surveyed internet users aged 18–70 and found that while nearly three-quarters are already using AI in their roles, only 30% feel confident in their AI skills.
AI adoption hits 92 percent in Indian comms & marketing teams, yet GEO readiness lags: Report
India emerges as one of the most optimistic markets in Asia for AI adoption. However, the insights reveal a widening “readiness gap”: communicators use AI actively, but most organisations lack the tools, guidelines and systems required to leverage AI strategically.
Meta may lower appraisals for employees who don’t use AI enough
Meta is implementing a significant overhaul of its performance review system, with employees set to be evaluated on their AI-driven impact beginning in 2026. This mandate reflects the company's commitment to transitioning into an AI-native future.