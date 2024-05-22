            

      By  Storyboard18May 22, 2024
      What are the life lessons that Ghazal Alagh learnt from her kids?
      Ghazal Alagh recently took to LinkedIn share how she believes that life's most underrated lessons come from the most unexpected teachers - kids.

      Honasa Consumer Ltd’s co-founder and chief innovation officer, Ghazal Alagh recently took to LinkedIn share how she believes that life's most underrated lessons come from the most unexpected teachers - kids.

      Sharing lessons she has learned from her own kids, Alagh mentioned five points.

      Make “happy” your default:

      “Kids have an amazing ability to find happiness in the simple things. Similarly, we should reconnect with our inner child and savor the little moments of joy each day,” she said.

      “I enjoy taking a walk in nature or reading my favorite books to feel better,” she added.

      Only eat when you’re hungry

      “Kids eat when they're hungry and stop when they're full. As adults, we can avoid exhaustion by listening to our bodies, whether we need sleep, time off, or food,” Alagh said.

      She added, “I monitor my natural cues and never force myself to do anything just because it’s on my list.”

      Stay curious always:

      Alagh shared, “We all know how children ask endless questions because they're eager to learn. Sadly, as we grow older, we suppress our curiosity and even think that asking questions is wrong.”

      “Now I challenge myself to learn something new every day, no matter how small,” she said.

      Don’t be afraid to ask questions:

      “Kids don't shy away from asking questions, even if they seem silly. Then why do we feel hesitant to ask questions, seek clarification, and prefer to stay in the dark?,” she said.

      “If I had hesitated in asking questions, Honasa Consumer Ltd. wouldn’t be where it is now. All my life, I’ve considered myself a learner,” she added.

      Open up without ingrained prejudices:

      “Children are just naturally accepting of people from all walks of life. Being with my kids and seeing how easily they befriend others who are different from them changed me,” Alagh shared.

      “Trust me, if you have a kid, you have a mentor for life. They might surprise you!,” she concluded.


      First Published on May 22, 2024 5:51 PM

