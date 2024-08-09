Brand tax explained | Big salary gaps in Indian communications | Meta and Google bend ad rules

Brand Tax': Experts urge for clear guidelines, say 'brand subscription fee' can hinder innovation, growth
The tax department urges conglomerates to charge ‘royalty’ fees from their subsidiaries for use of brand names and logos and subsequently pay 18% goods and services tax (GST) on that. Experts discuss how just is this 'brand tax'.
Breaking: TRAI releases consultation papers on telecommunication services interconnection regulations and DAS audit manual
Stakeholders are invited to submit their written comments on the consultation paper by September 6. Counter-comments, if any, may be submitted by September 20.
Meta and Google bend ad rules; worked with Publicis-owned Spark Foundry in 'secret ad deal' to target minors
The alleged deal also violated the policies against the circumvention of guidelines, or “proxy targeting”.
Big salary gaps in Indian communications: Freshers start low, women hit glass ceiling
Is a career in communications worth it? Salary discrepancies might make you think twice.
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Bombay HC finds no merit in claims of Ego Media owner, dismisses plea
The Court said that there was no impairment in the mandated procedure, no legal infirmity in remand orders, and no merits in the contention that his arrest was illegal.
