Broadcasters and DPOs clash | Ratan Tata passes away at 86 | ZEE gets a clean chit

EXCLUSIVE: Broadcasters and DPOs clash as TRAI receives mixed feedback

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has received 55 responses to the consultation paper on audit-related provisions of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, and the Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual. The industry appears divided over the removal of Clause 15.1 of the Interconnection Regulations 2017, which mandates television channel distributors to have their systems audited annually.

Broadcasters claim that 85 percent of DPOs have not conducted audits in the last four years, resulting in a loss of revenue for the public treasury. With divided industry voices and absence of robust primary data on subscribers and revenue generation, TRAI's route to prescribe robust regulatory framework is likely to face hurdles affecting growth of the broadcasting sector.

‘Smaller DPOs misrepresent their subscriber base’, says Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play to TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has received 55 responses to its consultation paper on audit-related provisions of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, and the Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual. In its response to TRAI, Tata Play expressed concerns about the financial strain DTH (Direct-to-Home) platforms face due to high license fees, with no relief granted despite multiple valid appeals to the government.

In its response to TRAI, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play, highlighted that Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) are already struggling because of a regulatory environment that favors OTT platforms and broadcasters. Tata Play supports maintaining clause 15.1 of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, which requires television channel distributors to have their systems audited annually.

Ratan Tata passes away at 86: An era of compassionate leadership ends

Ratan Naval Tata, the iconic chairman emeritus of one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, in a hospital in Mumbai.

Just days before, Tata had dismissed concerns about his health, assuring followers that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age. The news of his death was confirmed by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a statement released late on Wednesday night.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Mr. Chandrasekaran, hailing the industrialist's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

Investigation committee gives clean chit to ZEE, submits report to the board

The Independent Investigation Committee (IIC), constituted by the Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has cleared the company of allegations raised by market regulator SEBI regarding the alleged siphoning of funds amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. The IIC report was submitted to the company’s Board on Wednesday.

ZEE formed the IIC on February 27, chaired by Justice Dr. Satish Chandra, a former judge of the Honorable High Court of Allahabad. The committee also included ZEE’s two Independent Directors: Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Chairman of the Audit Committee and former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, a lawyer, author, and academic expert in HR and organizational development with over 30 years of experience across renowned global brands.

Ad revenue of private radio channels decreased to Rs 428.45 crore in Q1FY25

The advertisement revenue reported by FM radio operators during the quarter ending June 30 2024 in respect of 388 private FM radio channels stood at Rs 428.45 crore.

According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) TRAI, the ad revenue for the same private FM radio channels was Rs 491.98 crore in the previous quarter i.e, the March quarter.

Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the TRAI data in its report Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report', as of June 30, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM radio operators. As compared to the previous quarter, there is no change in the number of operational private FM radio channels, cities and FM radio operators.