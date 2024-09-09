Broadcasters to challenge PB's OTT plans | PKL promotes gambling and betting firms | Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Broadcasters prep legal arsenals to challenge Prasar Bharati's OTT plans

Challenges are mounting for Prasar Bharati as it nears the launch date of its over-the-top (OTT) platform, with cable TV operators and a handful of private broadcasters raising red flags and pushing for more clarity in the existing guidelines.

Prasar Bharati's move into the OTT space not only is poised to stir up competition for the other OTT players but is also distressing linear TV channels in the market as they seek holistic regulatory review because of the pubcaster’s ability to integrate its OTT with traditional TV offerings, potentially leading to market distortions.

EXCLUSIVE: PKL promoting offshore betting, gambling firms; RMG players complain to MIB

In clear violation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) advisory, which enforces a blanket ban on surrogate advertising by betting and gambling platforms, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been accused of promoting illegal betting and gambling platforms. Real Money Gaming (RMG) operators have now lodged complaints with the MIB, seeking immediate intervention.

In a letter sent to the MIB last month (obtained by Storyboard18), the RMG operators claim that illegal and offshore betting and gambling platforms like Melbet, Dafabet, Vegas11, Fun88, and 1xBet are engaging in surrogate advertising using names like Melbat, Dafanews, Vegas11 Sports News, Fun88 News, 1xbat, and Batery.AI.

HUL forms committee to evaluate future of ice cream division

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) stated that its board of directors has established an Independent Committee to evaluate the future of its ice cream business, according to CNBC-TV18.

The company has formed a committee of independent directors to assess the future of its ice cream business.

Unilever PLC announced plans to separate its global ice cream operations in March 2024. In response to this, HUL's leadership discussed strategic options for its ice cream business during a board meeting on September 6, 2024.

Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India

Gaurav Jeet Singh, who led Meta as head - agency business, has been elevated to the position of Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India.

Singh began his career as a sales officer at Loreal and went on to work across Unique Transport, and Unilever. As the marketing manager at Unilever, he drove category growth and was responsible for the brand P&L. He disrupted the Water Purifier category with digital media deployment and differentiated retail presence.

Carrefour set to re-enter India market with franchise partnership

French retail giant Carrefour is making a comeback in India through a franchise partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group. The initial focus will be on North India, but the company plans to expand its presence across the country, as per Reuters. The first Carrefour stores are expected to open in 2025.

India, with its vast population and rising consumer spending power, presents a significant opportunity for Carrefour. Patrick Lasfargues, executive director of international partnerships at Carrefour, expressed the importance of India in their global expansion strategy, aiming to enter ten new countries by 2026.