            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • hul-forms-committee-to-evaluate-future-of-ice-cream-division-41721

      HUL forms committee to evaluate future of ice cream division

      Unilever PLC announced plans to separate its global ice cream operations in March 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 9, 2024 10:50 AM
      HUL forms committee to evaluate future of ice cream division
      The board formed a committee of independent directors to explore various alternatives for the ice cream business and provide recommendations. These recommendations will be reviewed by both the Audit Committee and the Board.

      FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) stated that its board of directors has established an Independent Committee to evaluate the future of its ice cream business, according to CNBC-TV18.

      The company has formed a committee of independent directors to assess the future of its ice cream business.

      Unilever PLC announced plans to separate its global ice cream operations in March 2024. In response to this, HUL's leadership discussed strategic options for its ice cream business during a board meeting on September 6, 2024.

      The board formed a committee of independent directors to explore various alternatives for the ice cream business and provide recommendations. These recommendations will be reviewed by both the Audit Committee and the Board.

      "The board also accorded its approval to explore potential structures and alternatives for the same. Based on the recommendation of the Independent Committee, the matter will be placed for final consideration of the Audit Committee and the Board at their respective meetings to be scheduled in due course," as per the FMCG major.

      The final decision on the matter will be announced in accordance with SEBI regulations and other relevant laws. This restructuring could significantly impact HUL's ice cream business operations.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 9, 2024 10:46 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Carrefour set to re-enter India market with franchise partnership

      Carrefour set to re-enter India market with franchise partnership

      How it Works

      India fastest growing BPC market globally; to reach $34 billion by 2028: Nykaa Beauty Trends Report

      India fastest growing BPC market globally; to reach $34 billion by 2028: Nykaa Beauty Trends Report

      How it Works

      Government enforces uniform code for ethical marketing of medical devices

      Government enforces uniform code for ethical marketing of medical devices

      How it Works

      Broadcasters prep legal arsenals to challenge Prasar Bharati's OTT plans

      Broadcasters prep legal arsenals to challenge Prasar Bharati's OTT plans

      How it Works

      MeitY issues advisory to intermediaries, urges to remove fake content swiftly

      MeitY issues advisory to intermediaries, urges to remove fake content swiftly

      How it Works

      Prasar Bharati OTT likely to be launched on September 15: EXCLUSIVE

      Prasar Bharati OTT likely to be launched on September 15: EXCLUSIVE

      How it Works

      PM Modi's I-Day speech spurs DPIIT to fast-track FDI policy for online gaming: EXCLUSIVE

      PM Modi's I-Day speech spurs DPIIT to fast-track FDI policy for online gaming: EXCLUSIVE