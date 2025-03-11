Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules | Delhi HC hears ANI case | Non-alcoholic beverage boom

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules with privacy policy updates, appoint Data Officers From Meta to Muthoot Fincorp and Fynd, companies across sectors are looking for Data Protection Officers to comply with draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rule, while also strengthening data security measures and building data governance structures.

Delhi HC hears ANI's copyright infringement case against OpenAI over ChatGPT training The Delhi High Court on Monday continued hearings on a lawsuit filed by news agency ANI, accusing artificial intelligence giant OpenAI of copyright infringement for allegedly using it content to train AI models, including ChatGPT.

ANI has urged the court to bar OpenAI from utilizing its news content for AI training, warning that such practices could jeopardize the news syndication industry. The agency also claimed that OpenAI admitted to collecting copyrighted ANI content up until October 2024.

Non-alcoholic beverage boom: How zero-proof drinks are changing the game The non-alcoholic beverage industry is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by increasing health consciousness, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding urban lifestyles. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately Rs 1.37 trillion, with projections indicating it will reach Rs 2.10 trillion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.06%. A recent Business Wire report highlights this trajectory, estimating that the sector will expand from USD 14.95 billion in 2024 to USD 22.81 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 7.36%.

Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore In a brazen daylight robbery, armed assailants stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah on Monday, looting jewellery worth Rs 25 crore.

The incident, which took place at the Gopali Chowk branch under the Arrah police station area, has sent shockwaves through the region. According to media reports, a group of eight to nine robbers barged in the showroom, brandishing firearms. They overpowered the staff at gunpoint, locked the showroom's shutters, and held the employees hostage for nearly 30 minutes before escaping with gold, diamonds, and cash.

AI job market to boom with 2.3 million jobs expected by 2027: Study Contrary to the dominant view that Artificial Intelligence will impact millions of jobs across sectors, a report by Bain & Company has claimed that the AI sector is expected to offer over 2.3 million jobs by 2027. The report added that the talent pool will grow to just 1.2 million, creating an opportunity to upskill professionals to meet the demand.