Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore

In a brazen daylight robbery, armed assailants stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah on Monday, looting jewellery worth Rs 25 crore.
The incident, which took place at the Gopali Chowk branch under the Arrah police station area, has sent shockwaves through the region.
According to media reports, a group of eight to nine robbers barged in the showroom, brandishing firearms. They overpowered the staff at gunpoint, locked the showroom's shutters, and held the employees hostage for nearly 30 minutes before escaping with gold, diamonds, and cash.
Among the stolen valuables were chains, necklaces, bangles, and diamond jewellery.
The entire heist was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.
Kumar Mrityunjay, the store manager, claimed that despite repeated calls, the police did not respond in time to stop the robbers. "It was broad daylight, not evening or night. We kept calling the police, but there was no response," he told PTI.
He also revealed that two showroom executives sustained injuries after being struck on the head with a revolver.
Following the investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under SSP Parichay Kumar to track down the culprits, the report added.
Bihar Police arrested two accused and recovered two pistols, 10 cartridges, looted jewellery, and a motorcycle from them. However, authorities have not confirmed whether all stolen valuables have been retrieved.
According to Bhojpur police, six suspects riding three motorcycles were seen fleeing towards Doriganj. When officers attempted to intercept them, the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring two of the criminals in the legs before apprehending them. A team has been deployed to track down the remaining robbers.