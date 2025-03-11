            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • armed-robbers-storm-tanishq-showroom-in-bihar-loot-jewellery-worth-rs-25-crore-58830

Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore

Robbers held employees hostage at gunpoint for 30 minutes; CCTV footage of the heist goes viral.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 9:28 AM
Armed robbers storm Tanishq showroom in Bihar, loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore
Among the stolen valuables were chains, necklaces, bangles, and diamond jewellery.

In a brazen daylight robbery, armed assailants stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah on Monday, looting jewellery worth Rs 25 crore.

The incident, which took place at the Gopali Chowk branch under the Arrah police station area, has sent shockwaves through the region.

According to media reports, a group of eight to nine robbers barged in the showroom, brandishing firearms. They overpowered the staff at gunpoint, locked the showroom's shutters, and held the employees hostage for nearly 30 minutes before escaping with gold, diamonds, and cash.

Among the stolen valuables were chains, necklaces, bangles, and diamond jewellery.

The entire heist was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Kumar Mrityunjay, the store manager, claimed that despite repeated calls, the police did not respond in time to stop the robbers. "It was broad daylight, not evening or night. We kept calling the police, but there was no response," he told PTI.

He also revealed that two showroom executives sustained injuries after being struck on the head with a revolver.

Following the investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under SSP Parichay Kumar to track down the culprits, the report added.

Bihar Police arrested two accused and recovered two pistols, 10 cartridges, looted jewellery, and a motorcycle from them. However, authorities have not confirmed whether all stolen valuables have been retrieved.

According to Bhojpur police, six suspects riding three motorcycles were seen fleeing towards Doriganj. When officers attempted to intercept them, the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring two of the criminals in the legs before apprehending them. A team has been deployed to track down the remaining robbers.


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2025 8:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Swiggy Instamart will now deliver Crocs shoes in 10 minutes

Swiggy Instamart will now deliver Crocs shoes in 10 minutes

How it Works

Quick commerce surges to dominate e-grocery market, accounting for 70-75% of orders: Report

Quick commerce surges to dominate e-grocery market, accounting for 70-75% of orders: Report

Brand Makers

$13,000 lingerie and 'come to bed' remark: Ex-Facebook employee's explosive claims spark controversy

$13,000 lingerie and 'come to bed' remark: Ex-Facebook employee's explosive claims spark controversy

Brand Marketing

South Korea's Kia denies endorsing anti-Musk ad campaign as protests against Tesla surge

South Korea's Kia denies endorsing anti-Musk ad campaign as protests against Tesla surge

Brand Marketing

Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India

Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India

Brand Marketing

IPL ad ban: Experts slam Health Ministry’s call for an ad ban on tobacco, alcohol, including surrogate ads

IPL ad ban: Experts slam Health Ministry’s call for an ad ban on tobacco, alcohol, including surrogate ads

Brand Marketing

Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy

Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy

Brand Marketing

Apple expands retail presence in India; opens four new stores

Apple expands retail presence in India; opens four new stores