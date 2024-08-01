Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh | 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh in Corp Comm salaries

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit Kumar Singh, the former Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, has called out cab aggregators as "one of the biggest culprits" in the deceptive landscape of dark patterns.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling of the web report titled ‘Conscious Patterns,' Singh shared, “What troubles me most is this subscription trap- companies are wanting to use it more and more. It is difficult to get out of it since it is directly related to revenue; to subscribe in, you need one click, but to subscribe out, you need nine and more clicks."

The ASCI Academy, in collaboration with Parallel HQ, a design firm, has identified the prevalence of deceptive patterns in popular Indian apps.

Govt consulting stakeholders on framing fresh legislation to combat deepfake menace

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on July 31, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasised that the Ministry has been engaging with and receiving inputs from the public and stakeholders, including in respect of changes required to existing legislation and the need to introduce fresh legislation related to deepfakes.

In November last year, again in December and recently in March this year, the Ministry sent advisories to social media firms to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The advisory was aimed at getting social media firms to crack down more forcefully on fabricated ‘deepfake’ clips of people made with Artificial Intelligence.

'Nikhil Kamath's funding is lying as an FD': The 1% Club co-founder Raghav Gupta

The 1% Club (One Percent Club), a two-year-old startup helmed by finfluencer Sharan Hegde and Raghav Gupta, has started focusing on expanding its financial offerings by optimizing its members.

In an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, co-founder Raghav Gupta revealed ambitious plans to expand their offerings, catering to the evolving demands of their members. From asset purchasing to insurance policies, 1% Club is on a mission to become the ultimate one-stop shop for financial solutions: "Our aspiration is to be a 'One Stop Solution Provider', empowering individuals through education and facilitating their purchases of assets, insurance policies, and other personal finance services".

Corporate Communication Salaries: 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh, reveals report

In the media industry, the corporate communication field has continued to expand in the past few decades but the lack of industry benchmarks and stark differences in salary packages highlight the other side of the reality.

According to a report by India Communicators Group (ICG)'s Salary Survey report, more than 45% of the salaries fell between Rs 22.5 lakh and Rs 62.5 lakh. The starting salaries for in-house communications roles for freshers are typically around Rs 5.3 lakh-5.8 lakh, though data shows that it can be as low as Rs 3.5 lakh.

Ad revenue to surge by more than 30 percent during festive season: Spotify

Riding the wave of premiumization in India, Spotify expects ad revenue growth of over 30% during the upcoming festive season. According to Comscore report, Spotify India had around 55 million monthly active users (MAUs) in 2023, reaching 80 million MAUs in 2024. The audio platform is seeing an increase in advertisements for premium product categories.

Recently, Spotify launched ‘Creative Lab,’ an in-house creative agency, to help brands reach its audience more effectively. This service is available in 11 markets, including India, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. Additionally, Spotify introduced its ‘Creative Lab’ team in India, providing local and nuanced insights to help brands and agencies create campaigns through workshops, inspiration sessions, and collaborative ideation.