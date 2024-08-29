Hiring for sales, marketing roles on rise between April-June 2024: Indeed

The hiring for sales and marketing roles witnessed a positive trend between April and June 2024, according to the Indeed hiring tracker. The hiring platform revealed that sales and marketing roles emerged as the key areas of focus for employers with 30% of hires in sales and 23% in marketing.
"This shift signals a strategic push by companies to bolster their growth and performance. As organizations aim to strengthen their market presence, these roles are increasingly seen as pivotal to driving business success," the report mentioned.
Additionally, the demand for IT roles also remained robust, with positions like data analysts (23%), data engineers (16%), and data scientists (11%) at the forefront.
While companies are hiring, there’s a looming concern about widening skill gaps. Indeed’s Hiring Tracker revealed that 61% of employers foresee these gaps increasing significantly within the next two years if skilling initiatives are not prioritized. Despite this, only 23% of employers currently offer personalized training programs, underscoring a critical disconnect between recognition and action.
Over 60% of employees expected a 20%-40% salary hike through upskilling, the report mentioned.
The key areas for future skill demand included cloud computing (27%), sustainability (23%), and emerging technologies like Generative AI and AR/VR (20%).
“Our latest hiring tracker offers a detailed snapshot of the labor market’s current dynamics. While IT roles continue to be in high demand, the growing emphasis on sales and marketing shows a shift in employer priorities. For job seekers, the message is clear: continuous upskilling, particularly in both technical and soft skills, is crucial in this evolving landscape," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said.