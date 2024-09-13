            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • media-and-entertainment-industry-sees-14-increase-in-hiring-activity-yoy-in-aug-2024-42262

      Media and Entertainment industry sees 14% increase in hiring activity YoY in Aug 2024

      In the M&E industry, job roles such as 'content creation & strategy,', 'digital media management', 'video production and editing,'' PR7 communications,' and 'social media management,' were key roles in demand last month

      By  Storyboard18Sep 13, 2024 2:37 PM
      Media and Entertainment industry sees 14% increase in hiring activity YoY in Aug 2024
      Emerging technologies drive job growth in Media and Entertainment industry

      Hiring activity in the Media and Entertainment industry witnessed a 14% increase YoY in August 2024, talent platform Foundit revealed.

      In the M&E industry, job roles such as 'content creation & strategy,', 'digital media management', 'video production and editing,'' PR7 communications,' and 'social media management,' were key roles in demand last month.

      According to foundit data, "Emerging technologies like AI, VR, and data analytics are opening new opportunities, with gig roles in graphic design, writing, and video production making up 26% of the gig market".

      Additionally, marketing and IT roles also saw an uptick in hiring. Despite a 2% monthly dip, marketing and communications (22%) witnessed a strong annual growth, driven by the need for digital expertise. The retail hiring grew by 23 YoY in August 2024.

      Notably, 'Performance analytics and AI-driven strategies are particularly in demand, with significant hiring seen in Delhi/NCR (above 20%), Jaipur (above 11%), Kolkata (above 9%), Mumbai ( above 8%), and Pune (above 13%), respectively.

      Foundit data also mentioned that the online hiring activity sustained an upward growth trajectory with a 15% annual growth.

      The job outlook in India is promising, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability across various sectors, bolstered by recent government initiatives, the talent platform said.

      "The recent surge in recruitment across sectors signals a period of economic recovery. We see significant job growth in Healthcare, Construction & Engineering, and Information Technology, indicating renewed confidence among employers. As businesses rethink their hiring needs, we are optimistic about more job openings in the coming months. The challenges of recent years have driven rapid technological changes, transforming how we work. To thrive, professionals need to not only adapt to these changes but also lead the way in driving them," Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 13, 2024 2:36 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Virat Kohli-backed Wrogn’s revenue down 29% in FY24

      Virat Kohli-backed Wrogn’s revenue down 29% in FY24

      How it Works

      Microsoft lays off 650 Xbox employees; cites cost cutting, integration efforts

      Microsoft lays off 650 Xbox employees; cites cost cutting, integration efforts

      How it Works

      Nazara to invest Rs 982 cr in PokerBaazi owner Moonshine Technology

      Nazara to invest Rs 982 cr in PokerBaazi owner Moonshine Technology

      How it Works

      GenAI emerges as top priority for APAC C-Suite leaders, Salesforce study reveals

      GenAI emerges as top priority for APAC C-Suite leaders, Salesforce study reveals

      How it Works

      Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee

      Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee

      How it Works

      Ad volumes on radio increased by 3% in H1 2024 YoY

      Ad volumes on radio increased by 3% in H1 2024 YoY

      How it Works

      Nazara acquires 15.86% stake in Indian esports platform STAN for Rs 18.4 cr

      Nazara acquires 15.86% stake in Indian esports platform STAN for Rs 18.4 cr