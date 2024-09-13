Media and Entertainment industry sees 14% increase in hiring activity YoY in Aug 2024

Hiring activity in the Media and Entertainment industry witnessed a 14% increase YoY in August 2024, talent platform Foundit revealed.
In the M&E industry, job roles such as 'content creation & strategy,', 'digital media management', 'video production and editing,'' PR7 communications,' and 'social media management,' were key roles in demand last month.
According to foundit data, "Emerging technologies like AI, VR, and data analytics are opening new opportunities, with gig roles in graphic design, writing, and video production making up 26% of the gig market".
Additionally, marketing and IT roles also saw an uptick in hiring. Despite a 2% monthly dip, marketing and communications (22%) witnessed a strong annual growth, driven by the need for digital expertise. The retail hiring grew by 23 YoY in August 2024.
Notably, 'Performance analytics and AI-driven strategies are particularly in demand, with significant hiring seen in Delhi/NCR (above 20%), Jaipur (above 11%), Kolkata (above 9%), Mumbai ( above 8%), and Pune (above 13%), respectively.
Foundit data also mentioned that the online hiring activity sustained an upward growth trajectory with a 15% annual growth.
The job outlook in India is promising, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability across various sectors, bolstered by recent government initiatives, the talent platform said.
"The recent surge in recruitment across sectors signals a period of economic recovery. We see significant job growth in Healthcare, Construction & Engineering, and Information Technology, indicating renewed confidence among employers. As businesses rethink their hiring needs, we are optimistic about more job openings in the coming months. The challenges of recent years have driven rapid technological changes, transforming how we work. To thrive, professionals need to not only adapt to these changes but also lead the way in driving them," Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said.