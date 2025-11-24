Zee5 launches ‘KidZ’, expands into children’s entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. on Monday announced its entry into the kids’ entertainment category with the launch of ‘KidZ’ on Zee5, a dedicated digital destination designed to educate and entertain young audiences. The new vertical will offer access to over 140 titles in multiple languages, with fresh content dropping every Friday. As part of its initial programming slate, KidZ will showcase popular IPs such as ‘Boonie Bears’, ‘Vir’, ‘Chacha Bhatija’ and ‘Inspector Chingum’, aimed at boosting engagement among children.

The company is further expanding its content strategy for this segment by developing a premium slate of original shows, scheduled to roll out from December 2025.

“KidZ aims to create an immersive, safe and enriching space for children that goes beyond screens. With fresh originals and partnerships with leading creators, we want to spark curiosity and deliver joyful learning experiences,” said Chandan Khandelwal, Business Head – Kids Division, Zee5 India & Global. He added that Zee5 intends to position KidZ as a trusted, premium hub for children’s programming.

The media & entertainment company has recognized the untapped potential of kids entertainment as a value-accretive segment. It is strengthening its content offerings to address all consumer cohorts and build scale across the business.

