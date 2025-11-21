Govt's new labour codes mandate double overtime pay for digital and audio-visual workers

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced that the Centre’s latest labour overhaul—reducing 29 existing laws into four consolidated labour codes—will extend benefits to workers across all sectors, including those employed in the media and entertainment industry. Issued in a statement, the ministry said that under the new rules, overtime work beyond prescribed hours will now be consent-based and must be paid at no less than twice the normal wage rate for audio-visual and digital media workers, marking a significant shift for those working in long-hour production settings.

The ministry further stated that it will now be mandatory for companies to issue a written appointment letter to all workers, clearly specifying their designation, wages, and social security entitlements. The new framework also emphasizes timely wage payments, reinforcing employer accountability. In a move it described as historic, the government confirmed that the four consolidated labour codes—the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020)—will come into effect from November 21, 2025.

Among other reforms, employers will now have to provide free annual health check-ups for all workers over the age of 40. Working hours have been capped between eight and twelve hours per day, with a maximum limit of 48 hours per week, and workers will become eligible for a bonus after completing 30 days of service in a year. In a major change for women in the workforce, the government has permitted women to work at night across any sector, provided they consent to such shifts and employers ensure adequate safety measures—a departure from earlier regulations that restricted night employment for women in several occupations.

The government has also made ESIC coverage mandatory for any establishment with at least one employee engaged in hazardous work, while it will remain voluntary for establishments employing fewer than ten people. The ministry noted that the changes are aimed at modernising India’s labour regulations, enhancing worker welfare and protection, and aligning employment norms with the evolving nature of work across traditional and digital industries.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 6:22 PM