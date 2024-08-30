            
      Influencers demand UP like 'social media policy' in other states | Delay in DD Kids launch

      Storyboard18 brings the top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Aug 30, 2024
      According to UP government’s Social Media Policy, 2024, the government has appointed a digital agency, 'V-Form,' to handle advertisements. 'V-Form' will be responsible for showcasing videos, tweets, posts, and reels.

      Implement UP like Social Media Policy in Maharashtra, other states: Influencers

      Influencers will take on various roles, including brand ambassadorships, sponsored posts, guest contributions, content collaborations, themed and hashtag campaigns, shoutouts, reviews, and event promotions.

      Prasar Bharati's OTT plans likely to push DD Kids launch further

      The pubcaster is yet to start with content sourcing for the proposed DD Kids channel for Free Dish, which has been in the pipeline for the last seven years. Meanwhile, content sourcing for kids’ content for its upcoming OTT has already begun.

      Cricket content, one-sec reels booming on our platforms in India: Meta

      Meta has launched its Creator Lab in India, an educational content series featuring popular Instagram creators from India. The series will be available in English and Hindi, with captions in five additional languages.

      Centre, State governments testing anti-deepfake tech, likely to launch this year

      Both central and state law enforcement agencies and Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in the country have been testing anti-deepfake softwares not only to investigate crimes but also to detect them early.

      Lenovo Global CMO on the importance of 'sharing the spotlight' and mentorship

      Emily Ketchen, Global CMO of Lenovo, emphasizes the importance of reverse mentoring in cultivating future leaders, ahead of Storyboard18's Share the Spotlight event in Bengaluru.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 30, 2024 5:13 PM

