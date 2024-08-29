Lenovo Global CMO on the importance of 'sharing the spotlight' and mentorship

In an interview with Storyboard18, Emily Ketchen,Global VP & CMO of Intelligent Devices Group and International Markets at Lenovo, shared her insights on the vital role leaders and marketers play in inspiring and elevating the next generation of professionals. Ketchen emphasized the importance of mentorship, not just in the traditional sense but also through "reverse mentoring," where the learning is reciprocal between the mentor and mentee.

"One of the most important things we can do as leaders and marketers is to inspire the next generation, to pay it forward, to shine a light on up-and-coming leaders," Ketchen stated. She elaborated on the diverse roles that mentors, coaches, and sponsors play in an individual's career trajectory. According to her, while mentors provide a unique relationship and guidance, coaches help refine existing skills, and sponsors actively advocate for their proteges, sometimes even pushing for their promotions.

Ketchen also emphasized the richness of reverse mentoring, where she has found herself learning from her mentees, particularly on topics relevant to younger generations. She recounted a powerful example of one of her mentees who advanced her AI training and now shares her knowledge with others. "How are we shining a light on her work? How are we paying that forward to make sure that she is teaching others and she has a stage and a moment to share?" Ketchen reflected. For her, true leadership lies not just in talking about these principles but also in living them out.

These insights come at a time when the industry leaders are gearing up for Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight event, on August 30, at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The event promises to be a platform where leaders like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder chairperson of Biocon; Suparna Mitra, CEO of Titan's watches and wearable division; Ali Harris Shere, COO of ITC Ltd's Foods Business; and Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Infosys, will share the stage with women with inspirational stories of their own.