IPL ad ban | Broadcasting Services Bill gains momentum | IIM placements remain strong

IPL ad ban: Experts slam Health Ministry’s call for an ad ban on tobacco, alcohol, including surrogate ads

Health Ministry's latest diktat paints all forms of such marketing with the same brush, failing to distinguish between genuine brand extensions and misleading and surrogate advertisements.

Broadcasting Services Bill gains momentum amid Parliamentary scrutiny

In its Fifty-Sixth Report, the Parliamentary committee noted that multiple Acts, rules, and guidelines currently regulate the cable TV industry, along with multiple regulatory bodies, including the MIB, TRAI, and DoT.

IIMs placements defy job market blues; sales and marketing among top recruitment areas

Consulting and finance domain remained the top recruiter across IIM campuses, followed by product management and sales and marketing.

1,159 MSOs licenses cancelled; only 843 registered with I&B Ministry as of Feb'25

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as of February 28, 2025, 114 Multi-system operators (MSOs) applications have been cancelled/rejected and 1045 MSOs registrations have been surrendered/expired.

DPDPA Rules may hinder MSMEs from leveraging digital tools for marketing and growth

Given the spate of legislative and regulatory developments impacting data collection and processing in India, including draft DPDPA rules and draft Digital Competition Bill, MSMEs fear overly restrictive policies may limit ability to leverage digital tools for marketing, customer engagement, and business growth.